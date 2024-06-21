Budget must look at direct tax code and a rate respite

India’s direct tax collections are on a tear. During the current fiscal year so far, the provisional direct tax revenue grew by an annualised 22.19 percent to Rs 5.16 lakh crore from Rs 4.2 lakh crore in the corresponding period a year ago. Net of refunds, direct tax collections settled at Rs 4.6 lakh crore as against Rs 3.8 lakh crore, translating to a 21 percent jump over last year.
While corporate income tax collections stood at Rs 2.26 lakh crore, the personal income tax haul was higher at Rs 2.8 lakh crore. Personal income tax exceeded corporate tax revenues in 2023-24 and is likely to do so in 2024-25 too, going by the interim budget estimates. The trendline shows that individual taxpayers are likely to contribute more to the exchequer in the coming years than corporates, notwithstanding the handsome corporate tax reductions in 2019.
From the government’s perspective, this is just how it should be, and they expect personal income taxes to punch in higher than corporate tax collections, whose growth is likely to be ‘moderate’. This is despite the significant cut in headline corporate tax rates from 30 percent to 22 percent in 2019 for companies foregoing exemptions and deductions.
As for individuals, a reduction in rates remains elusive, though the government in 2020 introduced a new tax regime with altered tax slabs and concessional rates; but first, taxpayers must forego incentives. This caused confusion and as there were few takers, in 2023, the new regime was sweetened with changes including a higher tax rebate limit and a lower surcharge. It remains to be seen whether individuals are willing to part with tax reliefs in lieu of lower rates.
Regardless of whether there is acceptance of the regime, individual taxpayers are hoping for a respite in the Union Budget to be presented next month. There is undeniable frustration among the salaried class and any reduction in rates will alleviate their burden resulting from high inflation and stagnant incomes.
While at it, the government must also initiate and hasten the process of replacing the existing Income Tax Act with a new Direct Tax Code. Such a move will help increase the tax-to-GDP ratio, reduce compliance costs, lower administrative burden and provide moderate rates to all taxpayers. Importantly, by reducing complexity, it will remove ambiguities and broaden the tax base.