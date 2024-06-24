KCR needs to keep cadre morale high

The elections may be over, but politics in Telangana continues with the same momentum. The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is facing a pincer attack from the ruling Congress and the BJP. Though it is the main opposition in the assembly, the BRS drew a blank in the Lok Sabha polls, even losing deposit in eight constituencies. In this backdrop, a number of its legislators are veering towards the Congress and the BJP to survive the next five years. It’s an irony of fate that the BRS now finds itself in more or less the same position as the Congress did after the 2014 and 2019 elections in the state.

But the Congress, despite losing leaders, had the advantage of being an old institution engraved in the public psyche and had been the main opposition by default. The BRS, on the other hand, has been around for a little over two decades and has to contend with a resurgent BJP too. It may not be able to hold on to some legislators who are under the scanner of central agencies. A few state council members, too, are said to be headed the same way. If the Congress has its way, as its leaders openly claim, the BRS could lose 20 MLAs.