Caution needed before hosting the Olympics

Just over a month ahead of the Paris Olympics, a new sports minister has taken charge—Mansukh Mandaviya has replaced Anurag Thakur. Mandaviya’s first gesture was notable—he became the first sports minister to visit the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) after assuming office. It is possible that the sports ministry is trying to send a signal to the fractured IOA, where executive committee members are in revolt against president P T Usha over the appointment of the CEO in January.

Even now, with just a month to go for the Olympics, there is no sign of a truce. The IOA is yet to announce the chef de mission, a post vacated by M C Mary Kom in April.

The government is also serious about going ahead with the 2036 Olympic bid with Ahmedabad as the venue. The process of bidding has already started with IOA’s engagement with the International Olympic Committee. More talks will take place in Paris next month. At these parleys, it would be better if the IOA presented a united face.