CPM cannot afford another misstep

It was a political murder that had rocked Kerala. The ripples from the brutal killing of T P Chandrasekharan, a former CPI(M) leader who had floated a new party called the Revolutionary Marxist Party, in Vadakara in 2012 are yet to calm down. The allegation that the CPI(M) leadership was somehow involved in the murder—despite the party leadership’s steadfast denial—is very much alive.

The opposition has used the case to corner the LDF every election since then. The fact that K K Rema, Chandrasekharan’s wife, is now an MLA backed by the Congress-led UDF has also kept the politics around the murder alive. It is indeed a subject the ruling CPI(M) would prefer to forget.

The LDF government was again caught on the wrong foot as officials from the Kannur Central Jail sought police reports on CPI(M) workers undergoing life sentences in the case to grant them early remission as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. While handing out life sentences to the 12 convicts this February, the high court had said that nine of them would not be entitled to remission before completing 20 years of imprisonment.