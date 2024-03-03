BJP-AIADMK fight may split Opposition votes, help DMK

Political circles in Tamil Nadu are abuzz in the aftermath of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state last week (he returns on Monday). Aside from back-and-forth blame game between the BJP and the ruling DMK, the significance of the PM’s fulsome praise of AIADMK leaders J Jayalalithaa and M G Ramachandran was hard to miss. The AIADMK ended its uneasy alliance with the BJP, which had survived the 2019 parliamentary election and the 2021 Assembly polls, last September. The move was strategic on the part of the Dravidian major.

Amid a dominant discourse positioning the ethos of the Dravidian movement against that of the BJP and RSS, the AIADMK had lost ground among minorities and was targeted by the DMK as subservient to the BJP. Its cadres too found the relationship a strain. The BJP did make efforts to preserve the relationship as the going would no doubt be easier with an ally with an established vote bank (that has not crumbled after Jayalalithaa’s death). However, state chief K Annamalai clearly has the BJP’s long-term interests in mind when he made the alliance untenable from the AIADMK’s perspective by criticising the late leader.

In the long-term, if the BJP wants to become a dominant force in Tamil Nadu, it must stand on its own. Why, then, the praise for the AIADMK’s late leaders? This is not the first time that Modi has sought to attract votes from followers of a political leader belonging to another party - his praise of late Congress giant K Kamaraj comes to mind. The PM was clearly attempting to peel off votes from the AIADMK by appealing to their followers’ love for the late leaders.

The AIADMK has levelled this charge against the BJP and even challenged it to field its Tamil ministers (Nirmala Sitharaman, L Murugan and S Jaishankar, all Rajya Sabha members) in TN. The state BJP has also been tom-tomming its recruitment of some members of the AIADMK and other parties (including sitting Congress MLA Vijayadharani), promising big names would be joining soon. Whether these attempts will help the party raise its vote share from around 3% in 2019 to double digits, remains to be seen. However, all these developments are only likely to strengthen the DMK’s performance – despite a threat of anti-incumbency – by splitting opposition votes.