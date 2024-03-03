BJP begins lok sabha election sprint early with first list

Weeks before the Lok Sabha election schedule is to be announced, the BJP put out its first list of 195 candidates, dropping more than 30 sitting MPs, including loose cannons, and rewarding good performers. Nowhere was the purge more stark than in Delhi where only one of the five names announced, Bhojpuri actor-turned-politician Manoj Tiwari, managed to get a shot at a repeat mandate. The spring cleaning was anyway necessitated as the index of opposition unity is the highest in Delhi this time around.

Both the AAP and the Congress have joined forces to try and deny the BJP the clean sweep it registered in 2019. The hypothesis of opposition unity blowing away the BJP despite the Modi factor because of their combined superior vote percentage, which is the foundational concept of the INDIA bloc, will be subjected to rigorous test. Rabble-rouser Ramesh Bidhuri, who used intemperate language against BSP MP Danish Ali in Parliament, was culled. Another face of hard Hindutva who hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons, Sadhvi Pragya Thakur, was dropped from Bhopal. It sent a no-nonsense message of discipline and healthy parliamentary culture among the ranks. Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi made way for late Sushma Swaraj’s daughter Bansuri in New Delhi. What lawyer Bansuri Swaraj did to earn the seat and whether or not it was parivarvad (nepotism)—a charge the BJP keeps flinging at the opposition—is a question both she and the party will have to convincingly respond to.

An equally riveting contest has been set up in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram with the BJP fielding Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar from the seat held by sitting Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. Anil Antony, son of Congress stalwart A K Antony, is among the 47 candidates in the list who are under 50. By announcing its first list early, the BJP grabbed the first-mover advantage, displaying the confidence of a gladiator against a rag-tag coalition that is yet to fully get its act together. Smriti Irani has been repeated from Amethi where the buzz is Rahul Gandhi would be her opponent. But caught up as he is in his own mistimed yatra, the prince doesn’t resemble a general marshalling his forces for what he claims is a war to save the life force of democracy. Whether or not the BJP achieves its self-set target of 370, it has already begun the sprint while the opponents are yet to get set and go.