Prosecute the corrupt, but protect free speech in legislatures

India’s first Finance Minister, TT Krishnamachari, was forced to resign after the exposure of the Haridas Mundhra financial scandal by ruling party MP Feroze Gandhi, son-in-law of the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. MPs and MLAs have cornered governments and businessmen using their constitutional immunity on free speech in legislatures. The framers of the Constitution protected legislators against legal proceedings in a court of law for what they say in the legislatures and how they vote. This protection to speak and vote without fear of prosecution is provided in the Constitution under Articles 105(2) and 194, the former of which states, “No member of parliament shall be liable to any proceedings in any court in respect of anything said or any vote given by him in parliament or any committee thereof.” While Article 105(2) provides this immunity to MPs, Article 194 gives the same protection to members of legislative assemblies.

A seven-member bench of the Supreme Court ruled earlier this week that the immunity provided to MPs and MLAs does not shield them in cases where they are accused of speaking or voting by taking bribes. The judgment has the potential to open the floodgates of litigation against legislators. This fear of legal prosecution may muffle the voice of the opposition. It may prevent opposition legislators from speaking freely and exposing the failures of the government of the day. This is exactly what the fathers of our Constitution tried to protect the legislators against when they inserted Articles 105(2) and 194.

It is an open secret that politicians take financial support during elections, as many of them spend way above the expenditure limits fixed by the Election Commission. The participation of such politicians in raising questions concerning the interest of their financial benefactors or even friends may bring allegations of bribery against them. The parliament and state already have a system of prosecuting errant legislators through privileges committees. Any act of violation of the legislative privilege is referred to the committee, which deliberates and decides the issue. The Mahua Moitra episode is a case in point. The Supreme Court judgement not only reverses the 1998 Narasimha Rao judgement but also appears to have diluted the spirit of Articles 105(2) and 194 of the Constitution.