BJP plays hardball as TDP returns to NDA fold

After a five-year long breakup, the TDP is back in the NDA. It was expected but the twists and turns and even an earful from the BJP’s central leadership—as confessed by the party’s ally and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, who played the role of a mediator—points at a crucial difference from the earlier live-in relationship TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu had with the saffron party. This time, it is the latter that is calling the shots which is why the joint statement issued on Saturday clarified that seat-sharing would be announced in a day or two, indicating tough bargaining by the BJP.

It is likely the BJP-Jana Sena combine would accept nothing less than eight seats out of the 25 in Andhra Pradesh irrespective of its winning prospects. What would each side gain from this alliance? Facing a strong YSRC with Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, the TDP realises correctly that it may not win on its own. It is banking on Kapu community votes from Jana Sena, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity post the Ram Mandir inauguration and the dent Jagan’s sister Y S Sharmila may cause to her brother’s vote share to cross the rubicon.

On paper, the strategy looks fine but there are hurdles and several ifs and buts when it comes to reality. As of now, the anti-incumbency against Jagan isn’t as much as it seems for the TDP. The ease of living that has become the norm for the beneficiaries of Jagan’s various schemes isn’t something that can be dismissed outright.