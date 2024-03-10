BJP plays hardball as TDP returns to NDA fold

After a five-year long breakup, the TDP is back in the NDA. It was expected but the twists and turns and even an earful from the BJP’s central leadership—as confessed by the party’s ally and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, who played the role of a mediator—points at a crucial difference from the earlier live-in relationship TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu had with the saffron party. This time, it is the latter that is calling the shots which is why the joint statement issued on Saturday clarified that seat-sharing would be announced in a day or two, indicating tough bargaining by the BJP.
It is likely the BJP-Jana Sena combine would accept nothing less than eight seats out of the 25 in Andhra Pradesh irrespective of its winning prospects. What would each side gain from this alliance? Facing a strong YSRC with Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, the TDP realises correctly that it may not win on its own. It is banking on Kapu community votes from Jana Sena, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity post the Ram Mandir inauguration and the dent Jagan’s sister Y S Sharmila may cause to her brother’s vote share to cross the rubicon.
On paper, the strategy looks fine but there are hurdles and several ifs and buts when it comes to reality. As of now, the anti-incumbency against Jagan isn’t as much as it seems for the TDP. The ease of living that has become the norm for the beneficiaries of Jagan’s various schemes isn’t something that can be dismissed outright.
The development slogan and campaign against freebies may make economic sense for the rich and middle classes but isn’t enough to persuade the rural voter. The TDP and its allies need to present a vision of development coupled with welfare that doesn’t sound self-contradictory.
The BJP, even with Modi magic at play all over the country in 2019, was relegated to one per cent party in the State. There’s no way it can win a few seats without a strong ally like the TDP. So, the alliance makes sense, particularly given its own target of 375 in the Lok Sabha. It had played the same game in the late 1990s and 2014 but with horrible consequences.
It couldn’t build on its support in the last 25 years despite notching up 18 per cent vote share in the late 1990s. In the long run, this is bound to backfire on the party unless Modi-Shah duo has some ace up their sleeves. In addition, the intense dissatisfaction among the Kapus for the perceived sellout by Pawan Kalyan to the TDP may spoil the plans of this grand alliance. Notwithstanding all this, the three parties have no choice but to join hands.