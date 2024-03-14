Avoid polarisation, cooperation among people a necessity

It is not uncommon for Indians from the northern parts of the country to look at the politics of Tamil Nadu with a degree of bafflement. How are so many Hindus—TN is a Hindu-majority state, after all—willing to vote for a party like the DMK, with a tradition of rationalism, which celebrates a leader like Periyar, a staunch critic of Hinduism? One answer is that the central faultline in Tamil society is caste rather than religion. The Dravidian movement attacked superstition and caste oppression; as a political party, the policies it developed—including reservation—benefited Hindus.

There has also been a long tradition in Tamil literature, history and politics of questioning and challenging religion. In this context, criticism of sanatan dharma is viewed less as criticism of Hinduism in TN and more of beliefs seen as sanctifying caste oppression. However, this is not how these views are understood in other parts of the country.

The BJP leveraged this against the Congress and the INDIA bloc, of which the DMK is a key member. The tactic arguably paid dividends in the assembly polls to five states late last year. Last week, remarks made by DMK MP A Raja at a public meeting caused a new furore. Raja had referred to Bilkis Bano case and alleged the perpetrators had raised slogans praising Ram during the attack and the ‘Bharat Mata ki jai’ slogan in greeting the early release of the convicts. “If this is what these slogans mean, then I don’t want them,” he said.

“If this makes me an enemy of Ram, so be it.” Ravi Shankar Prasad of the BJP asked the Congress what it made of these remarks, which he deemed anti-Hindu. Many in the INDIA bloc, who were unhappy at the sanatan controversy, are unlikely to back the DMK on Raja’s remarks.

Amid a parliamentary election campaign, leaders of the DMK, which has worked on building a national coalition, must be more circumspect of the impact of their rhetoric beyond TN’s borders. After all, as disparities between the northern and southern parts of the country in terms of development and quality of life widen, polarisation on cultural grounds too will only vitiate the atmosphere and foster hostility at a time when interdependence is a reality and cooperation a necessity.