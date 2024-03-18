Wider consultation needed on one election proposal

The Union government has moved quickly on the issue of simultaneous polls for the Lok Sabha and all state legislatures. The Centre-appointed committee headed by former President Ramnath Kovind recently submitted its report on the ‘one nation, one election’ proposal to the government. The Law Commission is also likely to give its report on the subject soon. But issues relating to federalism and grassroots democratic voices have been raised against the move. The main argument in favour of this move is to save the country from the huge expenses, running into thousands of crores of rupees, incurred for holding frequent elections. The other argument is that the repeated deployment of armed forces on election duty adversely impacts the country’s security situation. It is also argued that simultaneous polls will boost voter turnout and end the policy paralysis caused by the frequent imposition of the model code of conduct. These are valid arguments.

But equally compelling arguments have been raised against it. The parties opposed to it—including the Congress, the Left parties, SP, BSP, DMK, AAP and TMC—have argued that simultaneous polls will allow for the dominance of national issues and undermine the state and local issues on which assembly elections are fought. The unique problems confronting different states that are championed by regional parties may be overshadowed by the national agenda of large parties, putting the regional parties at a disadvantage. Frequent elections also keep politicians on their toes; a change in the system may diminish their accountability.

When India gained independence, it started off with simultaneous elections. But premature dissolution of state assemblies brought in the present system, which followed a natural cycle based on the need. The government proposes to break this cycle and enforce uniformity. The Kovind committee has suggested that in case of premature dissolution of an assembly or the Lok Sabha, elections should be held only for the remaining term so that the end of the term coincides with the next election cycle. So the committee’s prescription may not drastically bring down the number of elections. Significant issues have been raised by those who are in favour of the move and those opposed to it. The two sides need closer engagement to find a common ground. The government should allow wider consultation before taking a final view on the subject.