Fix Karnataka board exam chaos swiftly

It can be quite traumatic being a student in a Karnataka school right now. State board students of classes 5, 8, 9 and 11 have been in a state of complete confusion over their board examinations, which are caught in a tussle between schools and courts over whether they should be held. As of now, the exams conducted by the Karnataka State Education Assessment Board (KSEAB) have been deferred, with a division bench of the Karnataka High Court reserving its judgement.

The saga of court stays over the past fortnight reads like a confounding comedy, which has brought much anxiety to students, parents and school administrations after private unaided schools filed a writ petition in the high court challenging the exams. A single judge halted the exams, and the state government promptly challenged it before a division bench, which, in its wisdom, stayed the order and the exams commenced on March 11. Amid this chaos, by the time Class 11 students had completed their exams and the other classes had written one paper, the Supreme Court put them on hold on March 12. The SC also directed the high court division bench to deal with the matter.

The point of contention—between the government on one side, and private schools and parent-student associations on the other—is that according to Section 30 of the Right to Education Act, “no child shall be required to pass any board examination till completion of elementary education”.