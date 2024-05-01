Ensure power supply at all polling stations

As the world’s largest electoral juggernaut moves into the third phase amid an alarming heat wave, power outages have become commonplace across the country. Rising temperatures may have kept a section of voters from exercising their democratic right, but the attendant spike in power demand has raised some other difficult questions. India’s electricity consumption is estimated to have surged 11 percent to 144 billion units in April, putting a heavy load on the distribution grid. And it is likely to go through the roof in May.

Political accountability is on everyone’s mind at election time. Power distribution being a state subject, state governments are trying their best to avoid disruptions for the fear of a backlash. But in doing so, the states are staring at huge losses as they are forced to buy power at exorbitant rates to match the demand. In some regions where the voting has ended, power outages have become a regular nuisance. The utilities blame it on the unexpected rise in demand and cite two obvious reasons—more air-conditioners and industrial growth. In Tamil Nadu, for instance, the demand is on a steady rise, setting a new record of 454 million units on April 30.