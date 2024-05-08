BJP is no longer an outsider in Kerala

The time after voting is when every political party comes up with claims regarding the number of seats they are going to win. Everyone is at their optimistic best, at least in public. The UDF, which had won all but one seat in 2019, is projecting a victory of a similar magnitude. The LDF seems confident it will not have to face the humiliation of 2019, when it saved face with a lone seat. While the two leading fronts are busy deciphering the turnout, there is one thing on which they quietly agree—that the BJP has become a political force to reckon with in the state.

This was an election in Kerala that the BJP contested with a seriousness not seen earlier. The party put up a strong fight in five constituencies and may influence the outcome in many others. In 2019, too, the BJP had a strong campaign in the backdrop of the Sabarimala agitation, but the entry of Rahul Gandhi into the state’s political terrain as a candidate from Wayanad tilted the anti-LDF votes in favour of the UDF. But 2024 offers a different picture.