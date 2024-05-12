Don’t read too much into market volatility

Nervousness in the equity markets ahead of election results is not uncommon. Yet, when the benchmark equity indices tumbled about 1.5% on Thursday, the speculation among Dalal Street players was that the crash could be due to the possible uncertainty over the results of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. The Nifty Volatility Index (VIX) touched a 52-week high of 19.17 on Thursday, reflecting heightened investment risk going ahead. Most in the equity investment community were certain about a BJP win in the general elections to begin with.
However, after the third phase of polls, there was a sense of unease among those who had predicted a BJP sweep. The general sense now is that the Narendra Modi-led BJP’s projected win in the election, with the help of NDA partners, might not be as decisive as initially expected. Such an underwhelming mandate would make other NDA partners more assertive, giving them the tool to influence reforms and other important decisions that the government.
The equity markets and market participants prefer political stability and certainty. So, any scope for instability could lead to volatility in the markets. However, this is not a new phenomenon. In earlier elections as well, uncertainty over poll results had led to high volatility in equity markets.
The Nifty VIX began to rear its head 35 days before the elections in 2019, and 22 days before the 2014 elections. The volatility index hit a level of 70 in March 2019 and remained above 30 throughout May. In 2014, the volatility Index had hit 38 levels in April when the elections had just begun.
Therefore, to draw a political conclusion from the way equity markets are behaving could be a little far-fetched at the moment. Analysts claim equity market valuations are in the over-stretched zone, and it is looking for an excuse for correction.
The uncertainty over poll results could be one of the excuses. Last week, the equity markets reacted negatively to the Central bank’s diktat asking infrastructure financing companies to increase provisions. The market is also looking for clear trends to emerge for it to move decidedly in one particular direction – up or down. The trend could be either a clear poll mandate (or lack of it), or a geopolitical event. One, however, should not read too much from the volatility seen in equity markets as far as election results are concerned.