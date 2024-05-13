Incentivise parents to keep girls in school, avoid child marriages

In a horrific incident, a 32-year-old man allegedly beheaded a minor girl in Kodagu, Karnataka after their wedding was called off as local authorities became aware of it. The wedding had reportedly been arranged as the couple was “in love”, but both families agreed to postpone the marriage till the girl turned 18 in two years.

This angered the groom, who is alleged to have beheaded the girl and made off with the severed head. The incident shines a light on the social acceptance of child marriage and the entitlement bred into some Indian men, which can have fatal consequences for women and girls. It also illuminates the treacherous path trod by social workers in convincing families not to marry off a child while also ensuring the child’s safety.

A great deal of awareness has been raised against child marriage in India, and there has been progress. A study of the latest National Family Health Survey shows that the prevalence of child marriage has halved since 1993, when 49.4 percent of the respondents reported they had been married before the age of 18. However, the progress has not been uniform. At present, five states alone—West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh—account for over half the child marriages in the country.