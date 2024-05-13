India will need Rohit, Hardik to flourish

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World. The content of the film may not be remotely associated with Indian cricket, but the title does evoke some similarity with the two most talked-about persons in Indian cricket now. As Team India embarks on a journey to the far side of the world to erase the bitter memories of loss at the final of the 50-over World Cup at home last year, the duo will remain the talking point. The captain and his deputy are struggling with form, which doesn’t augur well for the team. As we approach the business end of the Indian Premier League and with the first set of players and coaching staff set to leave for the T20 World Cup in the US and the West Indies, things seem to be unstable at the top—literally and figuratively.

Captain Rohit Sharma does not look to be in good touch. After the quickfire starts he gave early in the season, the Mumbai Indians opener has struggled as the IPL has progressed. For an explosive and skilled batter like him, a string of low scores usually reflects poorly on form. His last five scores are less than 20, including three in single digits. And Rohit’s deputy Hardik Pandya’s all-round miss-hit during the IPL adds to the woes.