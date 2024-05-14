Karnataka needs to improve its schools

This year, Karnataka's SSLC (Secondary School Leaving Certificate) students have posted a dismal performance with a pass percentage of 73.4 percent. This is lower than the performance in the past few years, not discounting the Covid factor: 83.89 percent in 2022-23, 85.13 percent in 2021-22 and 99.99 percent in 2020-21. What makes the picture more dreary is that the actual pass percentage was 54 percent, prompting the education department to reduce the qualifying mark to 25 percent from 35 percent. Grace marks were given to over 2 lakh failing students to push up the pass percentage; last year too, marks were added to push through 59,000 students. None of the students from 78 schools passed; the number was 34 last year. Yet, there are some inspiring stories, like a Bagalkote farmer's daughter topping with 100 percent.

A comparison with other education boards brings out the starkness. ICSE students posted an impressive 99.8 percent pass percentage and CBSE students clocked 93.6 percent without grace marks. State board schools in Kerala posted a pass share of 99.69 percent, Tamil Nadu 91.55 percent, Telangana 91.31 percent, Andhra Pradesh 86.69 percent and Delhi schools posted 96.99 percent, though these numbers are to be taken with a pinch of salt, as state boards are more prone to indulge in grade inflation.