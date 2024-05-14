Worrisome rise in food inflation, and it may get worse

The good news is that retail inflation has marginally eased for the second month in a row to 4.83 percent in April. The fall was mainly driven by lower fuel prices. The bad news from the government data is that food inflation shot up to 8.70 percent in April, compared to 8.52 percent in March. This was pushed by a sharp price rise in a wide spectrum of food items—cereals (8.63 percent), fruits (5.22 percent), oils (9.43 percent), and meat and fish (8.17 percent). For the common man, the heaviest burden is the persistent rise in the price of vegetables and pulses at 27.8 percent and 16.8 percent, respectively.

Food inflation, which hits the poor harder, has been at more than 8 percent year-on-year since November 2023. The data also showed that consumer inflation for rural households was higher at 5.43 percent, compared to 4.11 percent for urban consumers. For the government as well as for economists and planners, the real worry is that food inflation will probably get worse before it gets better. The continuing heat wave is expected to hit vegetable supplies further, possibly pushing up prices in May too; and the high prices in cereals and pulses will likely continue till the next crop comes in.