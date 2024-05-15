Let’s be prepared to face extreme weather events

It is not uncommon to witness the deadly effects of metal sheets used in these structures flying like projectiles during such extreme weather events—made even deadlier with the proliferation of high-rise buildings with glass facades that these projectiles can crash into and rain shards on unsuspecting citizens. This, of course, is apart from the more common occurrences of flooding, tree falls and lightning strikes that heap miseries on the people.

Such weather events should not be viewed merely as isolated natural phenomenons. They need to be looked at as potential threats to existing populations. The governments and the civic authorities need to urgently conduct audits of existing structures—including hoardings, slums, power infrastructures and high-rise buildings and the health of trees.

This is imperative to ensure they withstand nature’s fury and minimise or prevent victimisation of the living or damage to their possessions. While controlling climate change to reduce such weather events is a long-term challenge, at least preparing to face them with safety in mind is of utmost urgency right now.