Andhra parties should douse fires they lit

The post-poll violence in Andhra Pradesh appears to have caught the police off-guard. Though security arrangements were made keeping in view the highly inflammable political environment, the fact that violence erupted in several places not only on polling day but also continued the next day points at a clear failure. Thus far, at least 300 people have been detained and dozens arrested in connection with the ugly incidents that unfolded in the Palnadu region, Tirupati, Tadipatri and other places.

The confrontation between activists of the opposition TDP and the ruling YSRC was waiting to happen. We have earlier highlighted how leaders from both the sides have been using provocative language and warned it could lead to fights. Take the series of incidents in Palnadu. It is well-known that the region has a history of factional feuds. With warring leaders fighting for political power, the elections served as a flashpoint.

It is obvious the factions were well-prepared, going by how they fought pitched battles with Molotov cocktails. The police unearthed knives, petrol bombs and country-made bombs in Macherla mandal, indicating that everything was pre-planned. The assault on the TDP candidate in Tirupati also does not look like a spur-of-the-moment act. Fortunately, no one has died. One wonders how mobs could gain control of areas in the presence of police personnel.