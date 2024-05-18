A bad neighbour on waste management

Kerala has been a habitual offender when it comes to illegal dumping of waste, including biomedical waste, in border villages and forests of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. While the decades-old practice has been the cause of inter-state tensions and anger among the affected people, Kerala has done little to put an end to it.

Even its recent decision to install GPS trackers on vehicles deployed for interstate transportation of waste has come at the prodding of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which has taken up a suo motu case based on reports. That dumping is continuing is symptomatic of the systemic failure to deal with the waste generated and underlines the urgent need to address the inadequacies.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), which was tasked by the NGT to investigate, has pointed out significant gaps in Kerala’s solid waste management system. It found that Kerala is equipped to handle only 30 percent of the waste it generates. In a report, the CPCB criticised the state government and Clean Kerala Company, a government agency set up to ensure scientific handling of waste, for being irresponsible and lacking adequate infrastructure.