Stronger trade ties can stave off global headwinds

India’s trade deficit widened to a four-month high in April, led largely by a surge in gold and oil imports. While exports saw a dismal 1.07 percent growth to $35 billion, imports jumped 10.25 percent to $54.1 billion, widening the deficit to $19.1 billion. If gold imports tripled to $3.11 billion, oil imports rose by a fifth over last year. Besides these two, a basket of 14 other imported commodities including pulses, fruits, vegetables and electronics saw an uptick.

At the same time, the export of as many as 17 of the top 30 items including engineering goods, gems and jewellery contracted. Analysts caution that the rupee and the current account deficit (CAD) could come under pressure if the export-import imbalance continues. According to initial estimates, the CAD may print upwards of 1 percent in 2024-25 from an estimated 0.8 percent in 2023-24 should oil and gold prices remain high. Add to this the volatile capital flows and uncertainty over US interest rate cuts, and the rupee could be pushed close to 84 against the dollar.

Indian exports, like for most other nations, are being impacted by the global slowdown, tightening of interest rates, and a slack in business, investment and trade. Complicating matters, geopolitical challenges like the West Asia and Ukraine conflicts and the Red Sea crisis are affecting global trade, particularly for emerging economies.