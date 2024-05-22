Rohit’s privacy breach a wakeup call for all

Dictionary definitions of ‘privacy’ include a state of being free from public attention, when one is not observed or disturbed. India captain Rohit Sharma’s recent outburst against repeated breaches of the norm has put the focus on players’ privacy issues.

No doubt they are public figures, but they need not be scrutinised at all times. On Sunday, Rohit lashed out against such transgressions.

“The lives of cricketers have become so intrusive [sic] that cameras are now recording every step and conversation we are having in privacy with our friends and colleagues, at training or on match days,” he posted, stating that the official IPL broadcaster had aired a private conversation of his, despite him asking them not to. “The need to get exclusive content and focus only on views and engagement will one day break the trust between the fans, cricketers and cricket.” These are profound words from the former Mumbai Indians captain.

First, the official X.com handle of the Kolkata Knight Riders shared a video where Rohit could be seen and heard contemplating his future with the MI while talking to his fellow state player and KKR assistant coach Abhishek Nayar. The clip went viral even after the franchise took it down. Days later, Rohit was speaking with another former teammate, Dhawal Kulkarni, near the boundary at Wankhede stadium. Realising that the broadcaster had a camera on him, Rohit could be heard asking them to shut the audio. However, the audio was aired and it trended on social media.