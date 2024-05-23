Andhra asset division needs speedy decisions

Whichever party comes to power in Andhra Pradesh after June 4 will have to hit the ground running, because Hyderabad ceases to be the state capital from June 2. The AP Reorganisation Act 2014 mandated that the city serve both the Telugu states as the common capital for 10 years. In all practicality, it would not make much of a difference except for Andhra losing a few government buildings allotted to it. Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has already said his government would take over the buildings. But the real problem—the division of institutional assets between Andhra and Telangana—is sure to be back to the fore, with Hyderabad losing the common capital tag.
It is a tragedy that even a decade after the formation of Telangana, no notable progress has been made in distributing the assets upon which both states have a right. Schedules IX and X of the AP Reorganisation Act lists over 240 public institutions that have a substantial number of properties. Their combined worth could easily be over Rs 1 lakh crore.
The Centre, which had formed the Sheela Bhide committee to decide the issue, could not go ahead with its recommendations, given the reservations of the Telangana and Andhra governments on several aspects. The rift is such that even the definition of headquarters is disputed and several such differences have now been legally entangled. The Andhra government had moved the Supreme Court in late 2022 seeking a fair and expeditious division of assets, but that has not gone anywhere till date.
This inordinate delay in resolving the pending division reflects poorly on the Centre and both the states. It also brings into question the scant regard that was paid to these critical matters at the time of the division of the undivided Andhra Pradesh. The states should set aside narrow views and objectively try to arrive at a consensus.
Take, for instance, the case of the electricity department employees or power dues. Should everything be decided by the courts? If that is so, what is the role of the Centre and state governments? Another decade may well pass by if no give-and-take approach is adopted. There is also the danger of the entire issue taking a political turn, making it virtually impossible to address.