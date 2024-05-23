Andhra asset division needs speedy decisions

Whichever party comes to power in Andhra Pradesh after June 4 will have to hit the ground running, because Hyderabad ceases to be the state capital from June 2. The AP Reorganisation Act 2014 mandated that the city serve both the Telugu states as the common capital for 10 years. In all practicality, it would not make much of a difference except for Andhra losing a few government buildings allotted to it. Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has already said his government would take over the buildings. But the real problem—the division of institutional assets between Andhra and Telangana—is sure to be back to the fore, with Hyderabad losing the common capital tag.

It is a tragedy that even a decade after the formation of Telangana, no notable progress has been made in distributing the assets upon which both states have a right. Schedules IX and X of the AP Reorganisation Act lists over 240 public institutions that have a substantial number of properties. Their combined worth could easily be over Rs 1 lakh crore.