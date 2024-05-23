Protect TTEs, make travel more inclusive

A spate of recent attacks on train ticket examiners is a matter of concern for both the railways and travellers. Violence by passengers has left a number of TTEs injured and even claimed two lives. TTE K Vinod was recently pushed off a Patna-bound carriage in Thrissur and came under another oncoming train. Last week, a coach attendant was killed, and a TTE and two passengers stabbed on the Chalukya Express in Belagavi district. The perpetrators in both cases were ticketless travellers who were questioned by the TTEs.
This disturbing trend highlights the lack of safety on our overcrowded trains. Many travellers try to hitch a free ride or encroach on reserved compartments, spilling out of packed general coaches. Though each unreserved coach can carry a maximum of 200 passengers, there is no control on the number boarding the train. The TTEs by themselves are not empowered to deboard ticketless passengers, and need Railway Protection Force escorts to act.
This violence appears to be part of a larger malaise dogging train travel, which remains the preferred mode for the country’s vast majority. The crux of the issue is a demand-supply mismatch: while the number of travellers is on the rise, sleeper and general coaches remain few. In reserved compartments too, fearful passengers often prefer to give up reserved seats than get into an altercation.
Frequent travellers accuse the Railways of being focused on improving AC travel experience for affluent passengers and adding more AC coaches. It’s a stark example of ‘class travel’, with the Shatabdi, Rajdhani and Vande Bharat categories catering to the upper classes. The solution lies in introducing more sleeper and general coaches, checking the demand for seats, and running more short-distance trains to handle local rush.
The Railways has formed special teams to manage crowds for long-distance trains and stationed them at key junctions, tasking them with train and station management. It is hoped that the deaths of its employees would serve as a wakeup call for the Railways, who should allow boarding only for ticketed passengers and ramp up police presence on trains. The government, which is revamping railway stations to resemble airports, should also make regular train travel more inclusive and cater to the commonest citizen.