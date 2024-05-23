Protect TTEs, make travel more inclusive

A spate of recent attacks on train ticket examiners is a matter of concern for both the railways and travellers. Violence by passengers has left a number of TTEs injured and even claimed two lives. TTE K Vinod was recently pushed off a Patna-bound carriage in Thrissur and came under another oncoming train. Last week, a coach attendant was killed, and a TTE and two passengers stabbed on the Chalukya Express in Belagavi district. The perpetrators in both cases were ticketless travellers who were questioned by the TTEs.

This disturbing trend highlights the lack of safety on our overcrowded trains. Many travellers try to hitch a free ride or encroach on reserved compartments, spilling out of packed general coaches. Though each unreserved coach can carry a maximum of 200 passengers, there is no control on the number boarding the train. The TTEs by themselves are not empowered to deboard ticketless passengers, and need Railway Protection Force escorts to act.

This violence appears to be part of a larger malaise dogging train travel, which remains the preferred mode for the country’s vast majority. The crux of the issue is a demand-supply mismatch: while the number of travellers is on the rise, sleeper and general coaches remain few. In reserved compartments too, fearful passengers often prefer to give up reserved seats than get into an altercation.