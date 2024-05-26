Govt shouldn’t stretch RBI’s reserves too thin

The markets have cheered the Reserve Bank of India’s decision to transfer a record surplus of almost Rs 2.11 lakh crore to the government coffer. First of all, the bonanza will give the exchequer enough fiscal leg room in the current financial year. The bumper surplus transfer also means lower borrowings and, therefore, more benign yields on government securities. This could, in turn, mean lower interest rate in the near future.

These benefits, however, should not make the government lose sight of the fact that such large transfer of RBI surplus has its own downsides. The government should be wary of stretching thin the central bank’s reserve, which at times is testament to the strength of the economy. The strength of RBI’s balance sheet often plays a decisive role in getting funds from international agencies like the IMF.

The RBI’s surplus transfer for FY24 is 2.5 times that of the previous year. The government had budgeted for Rs 1.02 lakh crore dividend from the RBI and PSU banks. However, the surplus transfer turned out to be more than double that, touching 0.35% of the GDP. The government can, therefore, hope to bring down its FY25 fiscal deficit to below 5% from the budgeted target of 5.1% of the GDP.