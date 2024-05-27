Indian cricket needs to transform to bring back T20 World cup

Runs and more runs seemed to be the theme of this season’s Indian Premier League. The stadiums seemed to shrink as batters targeted all parts of the ground. Powerplay dynamics changed with some teams scoring more than 100 runs in six overs. If spectators came to watch sixes, they were treated to a flurry—1,260 sixes were hit this year, the highest the tournament has ever seen. The league seemed to be transforming in its 17th year, with any batter with a strike rate of less than 150 not considered good.

The IPL has also shown it’s slowly turning into a young man’s game. The batting manual has changed considerably too, with younger players batting like baseball hitters. There were some outrageous hoicks in front and behind the wicket. Record totals were posted and then broken. And the batter to top the list is an uncapped Indian—Abhishek Sharma. What the youngsters have done also had a ripple effect on seniors such as Virat Kohli, who hit 38 sixes and was just behind Abhishek and South Africa’s Heinrich Klaasen. The most expensive player at the IPL, Mitchell Starc, lived up to his billing.