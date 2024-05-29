Parties to blame for uptick in political violence in Odisha

The bitter fight between the main opponents in Odisha’s twin polls has seen blood spilling on the streets. Last Saturday, two incumbent MLAs were booked for multiple violent incidents in the state’s Khordha and Angul districts. One of them, a BJP nominee, was held for alleged vandalism as well as manhandling polling officials in a booth. The arrest of a major national party’s candidate during an election is a first for Odisha. The other case was of a BJD candidate accused of assaulting a BJP worker.

The first major incidence of violence at these elections was reported in Ganjam immediately after the first phase of polling in the state on May 13, when BJP’s Berhampur Lok Sabha candidate came under attack hours after voting concluded. Two days later, a BJP worker was hacked to death allegedly by BJD workers during a poster campaign in the same district. The subsequent phases of polling have seen an uptick in violence, including arson, clashes and bomb attacks. There have been reports of voters bearing the brunt for refusing to abide by the diktats of candidates in parts of the state.