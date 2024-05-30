Need to hasten climate action as temps break records

The unprecedented rise in temperatures across north India—especially in Delhi, which recorded a historical high of 52.9°C on Wednesday—has given a glimpse into the dire future caused by human-induced climate change. Continuous burning of fossil fuels and over a century of unsustainable practices have caused global temperatures to rise 1.1°C above the pre-industrial average, resulting in far-reaching, multi-dimensional consequences for life and livelihoods. The increased emission of greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide produced by human activities are creating the effect of trapping heat and raising temperatures on the earth’s surface and the lower atmosphere.
According to the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, human activities after the Industrial Revolution increased carbon dioxide concentration in the atmosphere by 47 percent. The Indian Meteorological Department’s data shows climate change is making heatwaves across India more intense, prolonged and widespread. According to experts, the annual mean temperature in India has gone up 0.85 percent in the past century.
The record-shattering heat is not just uncomfortable. It is a matter of life and death for millions in vulnerable groups such as children, outdoor workers and elderly. The scorching heat already claimed dozens of lives in north India and threatens to damage agriculture and endanger food security.
The scientific community has given repeated warnings and presented an alarming picture. The anthropogenic reasons for global warming are well-established. It is time for policy-makers and the general public to take coordinated action to reduce greenhouse gases and adopt sustainable practices. The fate of our planet and the well-being of future generations depend on the actions we take today. About 25 percent of global warming is caused by methane alone.
The oil and gas sector is the largest generator of methane. As per a UN factsheet, emission reduction by the oil and gas industry could attain 15 percent of the emission cuts needed to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement. The COP28 at Dubai in late 2023 failed to turn the page on fossil fuels. There were many discussions, but few commitments. Global leaders need to draw up climate action plans for decarbonisation, faster move towards renewable energy and cutting down dependency on fossil fuels.