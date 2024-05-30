Need to hasten climate action as temps break records

The unprecedented rise in temperatures across north India—especially in Delhi, which recorded a historical high of 52.9°C on Wednesday—has given a glimpse into the dire future caused by human-induced climate change. Continuous burning of fossil fuels and over a century of unsustainable practices have caused global temperatures to rise 1.1°C above the pre-industrial average, resulting in far-reaching, multi-dimensional consequences for life and livelihoods. The increased emission of greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide produced by human activities are creating the effect of trapping heat and raising temperatures on the earth’s surface and the lower atmosphere.

According to the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, human activities after the Industrial Revolution increased carbon dioxide concentration in the atmosphere by 47 percent. The Indian Meteorological Department’s data shows climate change is making heatwaves across India more intense, prolonged and widespread. According to experts, the annual mean temperature in India has gone up 0.85 percent in the past century.

The record-shattering heat is not just uncomfortable. It is a matter of life and death for millions in vulnerable groups such as children, outdoor workers and elderly. The scorching heat already claimed dozens of lives in north India and threatens to damage agriculture and endanger food security.