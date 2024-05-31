GDP growth impresses, but rural demand remains a worry

India’s economic growth seems to be going gangbusters. Ending nearly a decade-long wait, real GDP growth crossed the 8 percent mark, touching 8.2 percent in 2023-24. The last time it stood above 8 percent was in 2015-16. Provisional data released by the National Statistics Office also showed that the gross value added—net of subsidies and taxes, and hence considered a better measure of economic activity—grew by 7.2 percent. However, Q4 growth slowed to 7.8 percent, compared to the 8-plus percent registered in each of the previous three quarters. The last quarter’s growth moderation was seen across industry and services sectors, and even in investments that held fort between April and December, 2023.

While the headline growth number is heartening, its components are not really flashing green. Agriculture and allied sector’s dismal growth of 2.1 percent in 2023-24 is the most disappointing and, should monsoon play havoc, would not bode well for overall economy. While domestic investment demand remains resilient amid upbeat business and consumer sentiments, private and government consumption growth leave much to be desired. Consumption, the mainstay of national output, stood at a pale 4 percent, while government spending, playing the role of a relief pitcher since the pandemic, grew by a next-to-nothing 2 percent. On the supply side, the services sector too barely managed to grow in the last fiscal. In other words, 2023-24’s high was not entirely due to stellar performance of sectors, but also due to lower subsidies and higher taxes.