Kerala rain damage is for lessons not learnt

Kerala is among the wettest states. Yet, when the rainy season starts, authorities are never prepared for the typically relentless downpour. Even before the onset of monsoon this year, the heavier-than-usual summer rainfall had cities, towns and villages flooded, and people had to be evacuated at many places. While rain-related damage has recurred in Kerala, the scale of destruction has been expanding over the last decade. That’s why it becomes increasingly relevant to be prepared for both seasonal and unseasonal showers. The devastating 2018 floods and a near-repeat in 2019 showed Kerala’s rainfall pattern is no longer predictable. It’s then shocking that the concerned authorities choose to ignore their responsibility of preparing the land and the people for the consequences.

While the 2018 deluge claimed nearly 500 lives and rendered lakhs homeless, more than 125 people were killed in floods and landslides in 2019. In 2021, around 125 lives were lost in rain-related incidents, and 19 people died in incidents linked to pre-monsoon showers between May 19 and 30 this year. These numbers should serve as a stark reminder of how danger lurks every time it rains.