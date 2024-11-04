Big week for Indian cricket

The past week has been a bit of a revelation for Indian cricket. Of course, the biggest blow was the three-nil loss against New Zealand—India’s first ever in their 92-year long Test history at home.

But something interesting is brewing on the sidelines as well—the 2025 IPL retentions. As all 10 teams picked the players they want to retain, the way it all unfolded tells the story.

For the first time in six years, as many as three prominent IPL captains will be in the auction. Among K L Rahul, Rishabh Pant, and Shreyas Iyer, two of them have led India, and they are expected to light up the auction and even break the highest price any team has paid for an Indian.

For now, it is Bengaluru who has retained Virat Kohli for Rs 21 crore while Hyderabad have signed Heinrich Klaasen for Rs 23 crore. The retention cycle, as always, tells a lot about how the teams operate but also how player power dictates more often than not on whether they stay with the team. It is evident in the case of Rahul, Iyer, and Pant.