Sluggish capex bares chinks in economic armour

For an economy already bogged down by a consumption slowdown and a shrinking middle class, the moderation in public and private capital expenditure comes off as a new headache.

There were expectations that a surge in government capex in the previous financial year would help crowd in private investment in the current year.

However, things have not gone as per the script; a recent RBI report confirms the fears that the slack in private investment continues. What has made the situation worse is the slowing capex by government departments as well as central public sector enterprises.

In the first six months of the current financial year, central government capex has shrunk 15 percent while CPSE capex has come down by 11 percent.

Also, early corporate results indicate a low single-digit revenue growth in the second quarter. Rating agency Crisil has even predicted July-September to be the worst in the past 16 quarters.

Faced with the spectre of slowing revenue growth, India Inc would be more focused on protecting their margins than spending on new projects. The consumption pattern in the first half of the year evokes little confidence among private sector players to invest in newer capacity.

All these indicators point to the fact that the Indian economy is caught in a vicious cycle. And a consumption boost may offer an escape route.