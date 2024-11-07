Society must push governments to prioritise pollution fight

The winter pollution in the national capital has become synonymous with farmers' burning of crop residues in the adjoining states of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.
But the elephant in the sooty room is vehicular pollution. Studies show vehicular pollution accounts for more pollutants in Delhi than anything else. Its contribution to poisoning the air far exceeds that of stubble burning, construction dust and firecrackers.
The measures taken by the government, including an early phasing out of vehicles and introduction of stricter norms, have clearly been inadequate.
The other big pollutant seeping into our soil and water is the flow of untreated sewage and industrial effluents into the Yamuna, once considered Delhi’s lifeline. Together, these are the biggest polluters of Delhi’s air and water.
The frothy, toxic water of the river stinks of a monumental failure of the city’s government. The rise in the toxicity of Yamuna water has been so alarming that the Delhi High Court had to refuse permission to perform Chhath puja in the river.
For years, these twin challenges of air and water pollution have posed a grave threat to public health, environmental sustainability, and the quality of life for millions. Frequent judicial rebukes have failed to move governments.
The courts have not just reprimanded authorities, but also issued stringent orders to catalyse action. The National Green Tribunal has pointed out that the pollution in Yamuna remains unchecked and has termed the situation “extremely disappointing”.
Delhi’s government and municipal bodies have failed to treat sewage and industrial effluents to the extent required. There is an urgent need to increase treatment capacity and set up monitoring stations to check the flow of waste water into the river.
Tackling vehicular pollution needs long-term planning. It requires enhanced public transport infrastructure and urban planning that cuts travel time. Transitioning to cleaner fuels and electric mobility needs a stronger government push.
The increasing green cover must be taken up on priority. The Delhi Ridge—the lungs of the city—is shrinking and in need of protection. It is time for civil society to bring pollution to the centre stage of civic discussion and compel government bodies to prioritise effective mitigation strategies.
Delhi ranks among the world’s most polluted cities. Its status as a liveable city hangs precariously in balance. The time to act is now.