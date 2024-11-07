Society must push governments to prioritise pollution fight

The winter pollution in the national capital has become synonymous with farmers' burning of crop residues in the adjoining states of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

But the elephant in the sooty room is vehicular pollution. Studies show vehicular pollution accounts for more pollutants in Delhi than anything else. Its contribution to poisoning the air far exceeds that of stubble burning, construction dust and firecrackers.

The measures taken by the government, including an early phasing out of vehicles and introduction of stricter norms, have clearly been inadequate.

The other big pollutant seeping into our soil and water is the flow of untreated sewage and industrial effluents into the Yamuna, once considered Delhi’s lifeline. Together, these are the biggest polluters of Delhi’s air and water.

The frothy, toxic water of the river stinks of a monumental failure of the city’s government. The rise in the toxicity of Yamuna water has been so alarming that the Delhi High Court had to refuse permission to perform Chhath puja in the river.

For years, these twin challenges of air and water pollution have posed a grave threat to public health, environmental sustainability, and the quality of life for millions. Frequent judicial rebukes have failed to move governments.