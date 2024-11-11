Odisha needs plan to curb elephant deaths

When Odisha forest and environment minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia recently ordered a probe into the death of 55 elephants in six months, it caused tremors. The number, compared to last year’s count of 66, was unusually high and the minister warned of serious action if division-wise investigation brought to light negligence in conservation and protection. In May, the state government’s census had revealed a jump in Odisha’s elephant population, leading to euphoria among conservationists. The enumeration, held after almost seven years, put the number of elephants at 2,098 across the state’s 38 forest divisions.

A healthy elephant count is a good marker for the forest ecosystem. Losing about 3 percent of the total in just six months is a red flag. It’s also true that this has been a general trend in recent years. Between 2019-20 and 2023-24, the state has recorded 403 elephant deaths—a quarter of the current count. How did the long rangers die? Deliberate electrocution and accidents—both on roads and train tracks—account for more than a fifth of the casualties. Of the 55 deaths recorded since April, 20 were caused by electrocution.

A glance at the national scenario would reveal that Odisha has emerged as the worst human-animal conflict zone among the elephant-bearing states. Industrialisation, mining, expanding urbanisation as well as linear infrastructure and a growing hostility caused by the loss of human lives, property and crops have exploded in recent years. The state government’s attempts to address the issues have not borne fruit primarily because much of the problems pertaining to fragmented elephant habitats and migration corridors.

Very little attempt has been made to study these because of the pressures of development. In the last couple of years, the state has brought in a string of reforms to strengthen wildlife protection, manpower and infrastructure—this must be lauded, but clearly it’s not enough. There is a growing need to study the problematic regions, most of which are either mineral-bearing areas or ones dotted with industries. The government must rope in a reputed agency to initiate a comprehensive research that can suggest policy changes required to save the species. Elephant conservation needs a fresh direction in Odisha. The government must act before things spiral out of control.