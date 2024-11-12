TVK to be tested on commitment, public engagement

Yet another film star has taken the plunge into the world of politics. However, unlike some of his peers, Vijay launched his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam at the peak of his film career. The huge, mostly organic, crowds that thronged TVK’s first public meeting and Vijay’s open call to other parties to join an alliance led by him for the 2026 assembly elections have made a significant splash in Tamil Nadu’s political waters.

TVK’s ideology, as articulated by the actor, does not deviate far from the mainstream political discourse in the state. Having identified E V ‘Periyar’ Ramasamy as one of his ideologues, Vijay has made it clear that Dravidian ideology—“sans the atheism”—would be at the core of his politics. Other ideologues include B R Ambedkar and K Kamaraj, apart from freedom fighters Anjalai Ammal and Velu Nachiyar. According to the actor’s fiery speech, what the TVK stands against are nepotism and alleged corruption of the DMK, its political enemy, and the divisive politics of the BJP, its ideological foe. While remaining mum on virtually every other political party in the state, the TVK has created a buzz in the political circles on whether the current alliances will remain intact in 2016, specifically the DMK bloc that has survived since 2019. Vijay’s promise to offer allies a share in government—which neither Dravidian major has done so far—has further put the current coalitions under scrutiny.

The DMK and its allies are pressed to assure that their bond is intact, while the AIADMK has called for like-minded parties to join together against the ruling party. The DMK has also refocused its attention on young voters. TVK’s entry could tap into the hopes and frustrations of an electorate that has been left to choose between the two Dravidian majors for decades. While Dravidian politics has arguably served the state well so far on many fronts, the limited choice within the pool stands out. The TVK has shattered the complacency of the established powers, and perhaps further isolated the BJP in Tamil Nadu. But whether it will take root and bear fruit, or ripen and wither prematurely, will be ultimately determined by Vijay’s actions, commitment and sustained engagement with the public.