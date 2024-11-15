Telangana must win over people to acquire land

The small village of Lagcherla in Vikarabad district of Telangana has sent state officials and politicians into a tizzy after a public hearing on land acquisition for a pharmaceutical cluster turned violent. Heated arguments and even minor scuffles are expected at such hearings since the locals stand to lose land—and, as we know, the bond with the land is emotional. However, what happened at Lagcherla was shocking as protestors pelted stones, smashed vehicles, manhandled a few officials and even sought to rough up the district collector. That this happened in Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s constituency Kodangal does not seem accidental.

The issue has taken a political turn with the police arresting 21 people including a former BRS MLA, Patnam Narender Reddy—formally named accused number 1—for instigating the people. Narender’s confession, albeit retracted now, claiming BRS president KT Rama Rao’s hand behind the incident has added fuel to fire. We condemn the violence and suggest an impartial investigation to bring out the truth. Unfortunately, in this entire episode, the main issue of the people has been relegated to the background.

When the Congress came to power last December, it scrapped the Pharma City project conceived by the previous BRS dispensation. Instead, the government proposed to develop 10 pharma clusters within reach of the Outer Ring Road, arguing it would reduce pollution, generate jobs and make it easier to monitor the units as each cluster would have a limited number of them. A sprawling city spread over 14,000 acres with a number of pharma units would be a challenge in terms of regulating pollution and ensuring compliance of norms. The government’s idea is surely sensible.

In Dudyal mandal, it has proposed to acquire 1,350 acres in three villages including Lagcherla. But in view of the recent happenings, the government should exercise restraint and conduct a free and fair public hearing to solicit opinion and allay the locals’ fears. It must keep in mind not only fair compensation as per the Land Acquisition Act, but also the recent Supreme Court verdict on private land or resources. The only way forward, as we see it, is to explain the necessities to the people and persuade them. The government must respect their wishes. Development in a democracy cannot ride roughshod over the people.