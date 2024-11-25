Palakkad result a warning for BJP

It’s status quo in Kerala politics. That is the message from the bypolls to two assembly constituencies and one parliamentary seat in the state. While the Congress and the CPI(M) held on to their seats, the BJP again proved to be a contender below par, finishing a distant second in one seat and a dismal third in two others.

The no-loss-no-gain outcome may have satisfied the Congress and the CPI(M), but it underlined a dire warning for the BJP. The party’s bypoll performance especially in Palakkad, where it was expected to win or give a tough fight points to organisational inadequacies and indicates it may have squandered the gains made in the 2024 parliamentary elections, in which it won one seat and gave a scare to rivals in a few others.

The party must admit the Palakkad bypoll was its best chance to re-enter the Kerala assembly. The factors were mostly in its favour. Yet, it lost not only the election, but also a significant portion of its traditional voter base. Consider this: it secured 39,549 votes (28.63 percent) in the bypoll, which is more than 10,000 fewer than what its candidate, metro man E Sreedharan, had polled in 2021.