Savour the victory in perth, but stay focused on series

India beat Australia by 295 runs with one day to spare. The result box usually never looks like this when India visits Perth, where the ball is expected to zip past batters with pace and bounce. Yet, that’s what India conjured up in the first Test match of the series at a venue the hosts have managed to turn into a graveyard for teams great and small. But India were different.

The manner of victory should encourage the team management, too. India were bowled out for 150 in the first innings. Things looked ridiculously hopeless until Jasprit Bumrah stepped in, playing only his second Test as captain.

Each ball Bumrah delivers is fast, furious and laced with venom more often than not, batters struggle to find an antidote. At the Optus Stadium, where Australians had not lost a match until Monday, the visitors suddenly got the initiative back through some great seam bowling the same weapon the Aussies pride themselves with.