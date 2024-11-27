Need to step up fight against cyber fraud at home and away

The government is aware of the alarming situation. The PM recently cautioned citizens to stay alert against ‘digital arrest’ scams. The foreign ministry has been working with ASEAN governments to repatriate more Indians locked into cyber slavery. You cannot visit the website of the Indian embassy in Vientiane without being warned about fraudulent offers advertising ‘digital sales and marketing’ and ‘customer service’ jobs. The home ministry’s Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre is striving to stay ahead of this fast-evolving fraud landscape.

There are two tragedies involved: the amounts stolen and the Indians trafficked to commit such crimes abroad. While the gullibility of underinformed citizens drives the former, the desperation of job seekers lures them into the latter trap. To fight the first menace, awareness campaigns need to be charged with a missionary zeal; schools and colleges must have mandatory instruction on cyber safety. We can check for suspicious actors through phones, emails, and even social media handles on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal. Banks need sharper protocols to return recovered amounts more quickly. To counter the second menace, our officials must weed out fraudulent job agents at home and assign a nodal agency to work more closely with counterparts abroad. The fight is against nothing less than one of the biggest dangers facing Indians today.