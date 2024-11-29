Telangana school food supply needs overhaul

Dozens of students from government schools and hostels were hospitalized, and one of them died in a series of food poisoning incidents over a month in Telangana, raising concerns over the meals served at these institutions. We must remember that every life is precious, and students from disadvantaged sections of society come to government schools and hostels. Their parents send them with high hopes of securing a better future. When a child’s life is lost, as happened at a hostel in Asifabad, we simply cannot turn a blind eye. Close on the heels of this, two instances of food poisoning occurred within a week at a high school in Maganoor.

Hearing a public interest plea on the issue, the High Court castigated the officials and sought a report by Monday. It rightly observed that the incidents reflect official negligence. The state government has constituted a committee to ascertain the reason for so many such incidents occurring at about the same time and has decided to form panels in every institution to ensure the quality of the food served to students.

Some action has also been taken against officials and contract staff involved. Nonetheless, claims by top district officials that the students suffered not because of substandard institutional food, but because they bought snacks outside, only reinforce the court’s observation. They need to find a solution instead of seeking to save their own skin.