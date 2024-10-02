MUDA case a warning for Karnataka Congress to order its house

A week of hectic political developments in Karnataka found Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the dock over 14 sites given to his wife Parvathy B M by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) as compensation for 3.16 acres of land she gave up elsewhere. An adverse high court order, an FIR by Lokayukta police and a case information report by the Enforcement Directorate for alleged money laundering followed in quick succession. Then all of it was topped by an anti-climax. Parvathy returned the sites to MUDA and sought her land back, claiming that “no house, plot or wealth is more important than my husband’s honour and dignity”.

MUDA obliged immediately, cancelling the sites and looking into the legalities of the transfer. The move appears designed to turn the case and give Siddaramaiah some reprieve, but it has not stopped the ED from continuing its probe. At the crux is a discrepancy in land value: 3.16 acres of land in Kesare village on the outskirts of Mysuru, versus 14 sites in upmarket Vijayanagar in the city that are said to be worth Rs 62 crore. The allegation was that the CM and his family were benefiting from a lop-sided compensation scheme.

For now, the CM could be safe in his saddle. Siddaramaiah has managed to sidestep allegations of corruption and maintain a semblance of his image as a clean politician, just as he had tamped down on the Hublot watch controversy. The 2016 row, which had broken out over a Rs 70 lakh watch gifted to him by a friend in Dubai, had forced him to hand it over as a state asset. In both cases, he preferred to play the victim card and uphold a righteous image, all the while declaring that he would not resign from the top post.

In the land case, Parvathy’s emotional letter undoubtedly struck a chord with the public, especially among the CM’s loyal constituents. The opposition, which was asking for Siddaramaiah’s resignation, has to step back for now. The political upheaval should come as a warning for the Congress to put its house in order and concentrate on governance. The party, which got a big mandate from the people, will have to live up to its election promises and not indulge in internal bickering and daily politicking of who should be CM.