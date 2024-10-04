Resolve fishers vs WAQF board issue amicably

A coastal village in Kerala is in the eye of a storm as a long-standing dispute between fishermen, who are mostly Christians, and the Waqf Board is getting flared up. The village in the picture is Munambam in Ernakulam district. The origins of the issue can be traced back to the colonial period, when the ruler of Travancore in 1902 allocated 404 acres of land and 60 acres of water-bodies to Abdul Sathar Musa Haji Seth, a merchant who had relocated to Kochi from Gujarat, solely for agricultural development. In 1950, Musa Haji Seth’s successor Sidhique transferred the land to the management committee of Farooq College in Kozhikode. As the leased area included lands of fishermen too, there have been disputes ever since.

The issue settled for a while with the high court ruling in favour of the college in 1975 and locals started buying land from the college. In 2022, the issue flared up again as a resident was disallowed to pay tax because the land in question had been designated as Waqf Board property. This began the current dispute culminating in widespread protests and more than five cases pending before the high court.

The issue has now acquired strong communal colours and is regularly getting played up. Two prominent Christian organisations—the Syro-Malabar Church and the Kerala Catholic Bishop Council—have written to a joint parliamentary committee that properties belonging to Christian families for generations have been unlawfully claimed by the Waqf Board. The villagers have lived there for over a century, the Church has insisted, seeking immediate intervention by the Union government. Minority affairs minister Kiren Rijiju has assured proper justice, promptly responding that the issue of Waqf land has been affecting people across communities. The Waqf Board, on its part, has been maintaining a guarded silence. So are the leading political parties in the state except the BJP.

Meanwhile, the issue is getting more vitriolic and communal. Malicious rumours are being spread by both sides, affecting the secular fabric of the state to a great extent. It is high time that all political parties and the authorities sat together and amicably solved the issue. Otherwise, it has the potential for a larger conflagration that must be avoided.