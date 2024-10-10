Caste survey could be a political hot potato for Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah has promised that the caste census—a socio-economic and educational survey conducted in 2015, during his previous term as Karnataka’s chief minister—will be placed before the state cabinet next week. The Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes had submitted the report to the CM ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, but it was not made public. Now, the government is likely to constitute a sub-committee to review the report. It hopes to use the caste census as the basis for future schemes to bring in greater parity in society.

Yet, the report may run into rough weather, already having drawn diverse reactions from both within the Congress and other political groups. Though it could bring about a paradigm change in the state’s social engineering matrix, it could also turn into a political hot potato for Siddaramaiah. The dominant Lingayat and Vokkaliga castes, estimated at 17 percent and 14 percent of the population, are none too pleased that the report could soon go public. It is widely believed that the two castes, while holding prominent social and political positions, may not have the requisite numbers to claim substantial resources. President of the powerful Akhil Bharata Veerashaiva Mahasabha and Davanagere South MLA Shamanur Shivashankarappa has demanded a fresh survey. A number of Veerashaiva Lingayat seers have also demanded a “scientific census”.

The 2015 exercise, which cost Rs 160 crore, was carried out over 45 days, with 1.6 lakh surveyors asking 1.35 crore households 55 questions and verifying caste certificates, school records etc. Karnataka’s 70-million-strong population is made up of nearly 1,500 castes and sub-castes. Communities perceived to be oppressed and hoping for a bigger share of the resources are waiting for the report to be made public and implemented. The BJP, though opposed to such a census, is treading warily.

Last October, the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar made its caste census findings public and hoped for a special economic status, which has not yet come its way. Rahul Gandhi has consistently demanded a nationwide caste census. At the nub is the issue of reservation, with communities fighting for their due proportion. While caste is a great divisor of society, it is hoped that such surveys will not divide us further, and that some day the country will be able to do away with reservation.