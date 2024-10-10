Rethink online-only Sabarimala bookings

The Kerala government has decided to revoke spot booking and cap the number of daily pilgrims at Sabarimala during the annual Mandalam-Makaravilakku festival at 80,000. The decision to go completely online is aimed at regulating the heavy rush during the pilgrimage season at the hill shrine. According to the temple affairs minister, it was important to cap the number of daily visitors to ensure a safe pilgrimage devoid of accidents. His argument is that whenever spot booking has been used, it has resulted in a dramatic increase in the number—stretching up to 1 lakh, as was seen last year. It causes problems with crowd management and essential services such as water and toilets. One advantage of virtual booking, according to the government, is that the pilgrims would get a chance to choose their travel route, too.

While there is some logic in the government’s argument, it could be too early to go completely online. Many feel that limiting the slots for darshan through a virtual queue system would deprive thousands of pilgrims, especially from other states and those not be adept with technology. The move is said to have been inspired by the system in place at Tirupati, where the booking is mostly virtual. Critics insist it is wrong to emulate the model because while Tirupati is open to devotees round the year, Sabarimala is open only for a limited number of days a year. So, those unable to get virtual booking slots would be deprived of offering prayers for a year.

The decision has caused much confusion as the pilgrimage season is just a month away. The government must evolve some mechanism to ensure darshan even for those who do not have access to virtual bookings. There could be an arrangement where most slots are issued virtually and a smaller share kept open for spot bookings. This would reduce the chances of trouble in crowd management. While it is important to ensure security, it is also important not to deny a devotee the darshan of Lord Ayyappa. Opposition parties, especially the BJP, have warned of strong protests if the decision is not changed. The Sabarimala pilgrimage season has seen more than enough political controversies over the years; the government must ensure there isn’t another one this season.