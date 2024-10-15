BJD needs to get over denial, assess faults

All is not well with the Biju Janata Dal. Much as the regional party would like to put up a cohesive face, its internal affairs point to the contrary. Resenting voices have become stronger and the strife within quite prominent. The fracture came to fore as the BJD rolled out its membership drive keeping apace the ruling BJP, which aims to enlist one crore members in the state. Parallel units have risen to the surface across districts, posing uncomfortable questions to the regional party’s leadership. Rebellious activities are being witnessed in rural and urban bodies.

Over the past few weeks, some prominent BJD leaders have shed inhibitions and spoken up. The latest was the six-term MLA Amar Prasad Satpathy, who has previously been a member of the Sangh parivar, Janata Dal and Nationalist Congress. He not only refrained from renewing his BJD membership, but squarely pointed a finger at Naveen Patnaik for the party’s electoral debacle and poor functioning.

Satpathy is a symptom of a bigger problem the BJD now faces—denial. After the 2024 elections, the entire dynamics of politics in the state has changed, but the BJD continues to believe Naveen’s popularity alone can pull it through without an organisational reinvigoration. As a result, political inertia has set in and the sense of disillusionment at the ground level is writ large, though the party leadership is signalling that everything is hunky-dory. It has made no efforts to recalibrate its management despite calls from various quarters within and outside.

No assessment was made after the polls, let alone fixing accountability for the electoral debacle. The regional party recently lost two Rajya Sabha members to BJP in quick succession and more leaders could be following suit. Yet, the party remains unmoved. It continues to apply double standards towards the BJP—a vociferous approach for the state leadership and a starkly softer stand towards its central leaders.

It is clear Naveen knows where the buck stops, but does not want to take the call. At present, the BJD chief seems in no particular hurry to put the house in order and is happy making cosmetic changes. And that does not augur well for the party in the long run.