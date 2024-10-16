Chennai’s claims on flood prevention need a closer look

Every monsoon, there is one question that seeks an answer: has Chennai learned any lesson from the 2015 floods? As the Northeast monsoon starts with a bang, several parts of Chennai have once again witnessed heavy waterlogging, bringing back the nightmares of devastation wrought by intense rainfall and poor reservoir management in December 2015.

The depression that had formed on the Bay of Bengal and expected to bring misery to the city seems to have largely moved away. But the next two-three months are extremely critical for Chennai, which looks ill-prepared for any flood-like situation.

The flood prevention methods suggested by the V Thiruppugazh committee are being implemented and nearly two-thirds of the integrated stormwater drain project has been completed. It has covered nearly 90 percent of the core city areas. The chief minister said Chennai and its suburbs would get a permanent solution when the mega drain project, funded by multilateral agencies and implemented in phases, gets completed by 2025.

However, the long delay in getting the rainwater drained out in the last few days has raised doubts on the government’s claims. The civic authorities ended up using over 1,000 motor pumps to drain the water. Yet, some parts of the city remained flooded.