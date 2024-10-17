Assam must move forward after SC nod on citizenship

The Supreme Court's decision to uphold Section 6A of the Citizenship Act, 1955, is a welcome move that will go a long way in fostering fraternity among the people of Assam, in particular, and those living in the northeastern states, in general. The court has turned down the petitioner’s appeal, stating that they cannot be given the right to choose their neighbours, and emphasising the need to live and let live.

The petitioners failed to prove that the insertion of Section 6A in the Citizenship Act violated Section 29(1) of the Constitution, by compromising their culture and language.

Section 6A came into being at the time of signing the Assam Accord in 1985, intending to balance the rights of the citizens of Assam with the historical demographic challenges faced by the state. It granted citizenship to those who had migrated to the state by March 25, 1971, in order to prevent their statelessness, and provide them with social security benefits and political representation.

The aim of the Accord and this particular provision was also to facilitate cultural integration and social cohesion through a legal framework, bringing security and stability to the region.