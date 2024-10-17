Assam must move forward after SC nod on citizenship

The Supreme Court's decision to uphold Section 6A of the Citizenship Act, 1955, is a welcome move that will go a long way in fostering fraternity among the people of Assam, in particular, and those living in the northeastern states, in general. The court has turned down the petitioner’s appeal, stating that they cannot be given the right to choose their neighbours, and emphasising the need to live and let live.
The petitioners failed to prove that the insertion of Section 6A in the Citizenship Act violated Section 29(1) of the Constitution, by compromising their culture and language.
Section 6A came into being at the time of signing the Assam Accord in 1985, intending to balance the rights of the citizens of Assam with the historical demographic challenges faced by the state. It granted citizenship to those who had migrated to the state by March 25, 1971, in order to prevent their statelessness, and provide them with social security benefits and political representation.
The aim of the Accord and this particular provision was also to facilitate cultural integration and social cohesion through a legal framework, bringing security and stability to the region.
The Supreme Court’s decision has come at a time when the state is deeply divided over the central government’s move to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and a National Register for Citizens (NRC). The CAA and NRC seek to address the same issue of migration, particularly from Bangladesh, that the Assam Accord attempted to resolve differently.
The state’s population has become highly polarised on this issue. Migration from Bangladesh has led to significant demographic changes in the state and increased tension between the local population and migrants. Politicians on both sides of the divide have not helped matters by pandering to the worst fears of their respective votebanks.
However, the signatories of the Assam Accord and the Supreme Court have demonstrated that there is a way forward if the Union and state governments show the will to work with a spirit of accommodation; both need to adopt the path of inclusivity and find forward-thinking solutions. The influx of illegal immigrants must be stopped.
However, the governments need to understand that the problem faced by Assam is not merely demographic; it is about shaping a society that values diversity and fosters unity. Dialogue and inclusivity can serve as the guiding principles for resolving the long-pending issue of immigrants in Assam.