Naidu’s big dreams for AP as industry hub

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has unveiled a comprehensive economic and industrial policy for the State for the next five years, with the ambitious aim of generating 20 lakh jobs, and creating an environment not only to attract but also build global brands. Every state government comes up with policies to boost its industrial growth, but the scale and target of Naidu’s vision is indeed commendable.

It is not easy, though. Following the creation of Telangana in 2014, Andhra Pradesh was largely reduced to an agrarian economy. When he assumed the mantle in 2014, Naidu focused on developing Amaravati as the capital, which ran into a wall after his government fell in 2019.

During this period, he built on the State’s strengths, bringing automobile giant Kia Motors to the Rayalaseema region and trying to put Visakhapatnam on the map of emerging technological sectors. The five years under YSRC from 2019 witnessed industrial growth, but not in line with the aspirations of the educated young. Its policies such as quota for locals and other moves did not help, and Brand AP couldn’t take off.