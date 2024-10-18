Fair action is the need of the hour

The tragic suicide of Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu in Kannur district, allegedly following a public rebuke by district panchayat president PP Divya, has kicked up a huge storm in Kerala. The storm, in fact, is growing stronger despite Divya resigning from the post. Naveen was found dead at his residence on Tuesday, a day after Divya raised corruption allegations against him during his farewell function, in the presence of the media.

She criticised the ADM for delaying approval for a petrol pump for months, and claimed that he granted approval only two days after being transferred, hinting at a correlation. That Divya reached the function uninvited, with a battery of media persons, raises suspicion whether she was working to a plot. News reports which appeared in various media, hailing Divya for “calling out a corrupt official’’ only add to this suspicion.

The deceased ADM’s family has filed a police complaint against Divya, linking his death to the trauma caused by her allegations. A case of abetment to suicide has now been filed against Divya, invoking several non-bailable sections, including 194 BNSS,108 BNS, 174 CrPC and 306, which carry a maximum jail term of 10 years.